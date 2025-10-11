JNBA Financial Advisors Has $380,000 Stock Position in Fastenal Company $FAST

JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 79.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,036 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,010 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Fastenal were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Fastenal by 0.3% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 49,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,817,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its position in Fastenal by 0.4% in the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 32,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in Fastenal by 0.9% in the first quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 15,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Fastenal by 1.7% in the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in Fastenal by 2.4% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP John Lewis Soderberg sold 34,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total value of $1,662,414.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 21,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total value of $951,760.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 10,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,780.32. This trade represents a 67.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,230 shares of company stock valued at $5,288,364 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fastenal Price Performance

Shares of FAST opened at $45.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 4.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.87. Fastenal Company has a 52-week low of $35.31 and a 52-week high of $50.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.54 billion, a PE ratio of 44.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.94.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 14th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 15.30%.The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Fastenal Company will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 28th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on FAST shares. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird raised Fastenal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $82.00 price target on Fastenal in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Fastenal from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.41.

Check Out Our Latest Report on FAST

Fastenal Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company’s fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.