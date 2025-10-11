First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 684 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy accounts for about 2.0% of First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $10,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 28,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 34,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 5,949 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $355,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 12,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $83.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.72 and a 12-month high of $86.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.20 and its 200 day moving average is $71.73. The company has a market capitalization of $171.54 billion, a PE ratio of 29.13, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.66.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 28th were given a dividend of $0.5665 per share. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 28th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 79.37%.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 11,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $906,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 167,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,398,480. This represents a 6.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Dunne sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total transaction of $707,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 62,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,393,510.56. The trade was a 13.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,705 shares of company stock worth $2,446,490 over the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NEE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho set a $78.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.08.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

