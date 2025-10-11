Venturi Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited $BABA

Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,760 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 1,349,768.3% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 49,013,718 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,558,646,000 after purchasing an additional 49,010,087 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 22.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,648,064 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,069,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885,154 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 43.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,595,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,136,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584,480 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 85.6% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 8,557,495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,131,558,000 after purchasing an additional 3,947,460 shares during the period. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 23.4% during the first quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 5,510,348 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $728,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,789 shares during the period. 13.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Erste Group Bank raised Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Sunday, August 31st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their price target on Alibaba Group from $168.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.06.

NYSE:BABA opened at $158.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.18. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $80.06 and a 52-week high of $192.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $146.36 and a 200 day moving average of $127.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

