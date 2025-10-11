Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Stock Unloaded Rep. Val T. Hoyle

Representative Val T. Hoyle (D-Oregon) recently sold shares of Cigna Group (NYSE:CI). In a filing disclosed on October 10th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Cigna Group stock on September 23rd. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “FIDELITY ROLLOVER IRA” account.

Representative Val T. Hoyle also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) on 9/23/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG) on 9/23/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) on 9/23/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of NIKE (NYSE:NKE) on 9/23/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) on 9/23/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) on 9/23/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) on 9/23/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pentair (NYSE:PNR) on 9/23/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Heico (NYSE:HEI.A) on 9/23/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Target (NYSE:TGT) on 9/23/2025.

Shares of Cigna Group stock opened at $301.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $294.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $309.31. Cigna Group has a 1 year low of $256.89 and a 1 year high of $358.88.

Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The health services provider reported $7.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $67.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.61 billion. Cigna Group had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 1.92%.Cigna Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.72 EPS. Cigna Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 29.600- EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cigna Group will post 29.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 4th. Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is 32.97%.

In other Cigna Group news, insider Nicole S. Jones sold 28,526 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $8,557,800.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 25,648 shares in the company, valued at $7,694,400. This represents a 52.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Evanko sold 5,368 shares of Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $1,610,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 51,182 shares in the company, valued at $15,354,600. This trade represents a 9.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cigna Group by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cigna Group by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,505 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Cigna Group by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,394 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Cigna Group by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 802 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in Cigna Group by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 980 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CI. Truist Financial set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Cigna Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Cigna Group from $354.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $415.00 price objective on Cigna Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird set a $372.00 target price on Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Cigna Group in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $372.69.

Val Hoyle (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Oregon’s 4th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Hoyle (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Oregon’s 4th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Val Hoyle was born in California and lives in Springfield, Oregon. Hoyle graduated from Merrimack High School. She earned a B.A. in political science from Emmanuel College in 1992. Her career experience includes working as a director at United Way of Lane County, a policy fellow at Wayne Morse Center for Law and Politics, and a commissioner at the Oregon Bureau of Labor and Industries. Hoyle has also worked in domestic and international sales, as well as manufacturing distribution.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

