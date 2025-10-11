The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target to $250.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.08% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AMAT. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 15th. Wall Street Zen cut Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Redburn Atlantic cut Applied Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $209.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, August 15th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.50.

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $209.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $167.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $182.60 and a 200-day moving average of $171.47. Applied Materials has a one year low of $123.74 and a one year high of $226.49.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 23.88%.The company had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Applied Materials has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.910-2.310 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunflower Bank N.A. boosted its position in Applied Materials by 1.4% during the third quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 3,287 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 1.5% during the second quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,398 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 0.8% during the second quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 3.8% during the second quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Applied Materials by 2.7% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,958 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

