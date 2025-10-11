Fulcrum Capital LLC Purchases 3,209 Shares of First Solar, Inc. $FSLR

Fulcrum Capital LLC increased its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 8.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,526 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 3,209 shares during the quarter. First Solar accounts for approximately 1.4% of Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $6,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its position in First Solar by 126.9% in the 2nd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 152 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in First Solar by 138.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 172 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in First Solar in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Solar in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in First Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. 92.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Solar Trading Down 3.6%

Shares of FSLR opened at $225.91 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $206.10 and a 200 day moving average of $171.33. First Solar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.56 and a fifty-two week high of $237.20. The firm has a market cap of $24.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.50. First Solar had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 28.95%.The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. First Solar has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.500-16.500 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.05 EPS for the current year.

FSLR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on First Solar from $194.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Susquehanna increased their price target on First Solar from $203.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Guggenheim raised their target price on First Solar from $202.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Glj Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $214.06 target price (up from $172.53) on shares of First Solar in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded First Solar to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Solar currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.04.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 2,321 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.44, for a total value of $462,900.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 81,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,326,357.84. This trade represents a 2.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Nathan B. Theurer sold 686 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.03, for a total value of $124,872.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,715 shares of company stock valued at $5,733,305. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

