Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in First Solar, Inc. $FSLR

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,293 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FSLR. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 1st quarter worth $114,730,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 16,857.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 759,033 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $95,965,000 after acquiring an additional 754,557 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 32.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,427,500 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $306,909,000 after acquiring an additional 592,444 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 22,107.8% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 512,556 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $64,802,000 after acquiring an additional 510,248 shares during the period. Finally, Hill City Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 59.4% in the first quarter. Hill City Capital LP now owns 1,355,000 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $171,313,000 after acquiring an additional 505,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Solar stock opened at $225.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $24.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.38. First Solar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.56 and a 52 week high of $237.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.33.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. First Solar had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 28.95%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.25 earnings per share. First Solar has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.500-16.500 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Nathan B. Theurer sold 686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.03, for a total value of $124,872.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 2,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.44, for a total value of $462,900.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 81,861 shares in the company, valued at $16,326,357.84. This represents a 2.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,715 shares of company stock worth $5,733,305 over the last quarter. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on FSLR shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of First Solar in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on First Solar from $241.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on First Solar from $185.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on First Solar from $275.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on First Solar from $203.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.04.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

