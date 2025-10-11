Shayne & Jacobs LLC Has $12.90 Million Stock Position in Sysco Corporation $SYY

Shayne & Jacobs LLC cut its position in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 170,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162,181 shares during the quarter. Sysco comprises about 4.3% of Shayne & Jacobs LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Shayne & Jacobs LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $12,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, 1248 Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Sysco

In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 56,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,504,320. This trade represents a 41.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald L. Phillips sold 961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $77,841.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 41,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,361,581. This represents a 2.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,338 shares of company stock valued at $7,439,331 in the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sysco Price Performance

Shares of SYY opened at $78.44 on Friday. Sysco Corporation has a 1 year low of $67.12 and a 1 year high of $83.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $37.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.81 and a 200-day moving average of $76.37.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.09. Sysco had a return on equity of 109.52% and a net margin of 2.25%.The company had revenue of $21.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sysco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.500-4.600 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sysco Corporation will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 24th. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SYY. Truist Financial upped their target price on Sysco from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Sysco from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Sysco from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Sysco from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $88.00 price objective on Sysco and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.85.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

