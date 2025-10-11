JB Capital LLC Has $316,000 Stock Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

JB Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ignite Planners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 15,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc. now owns 5,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $155.00 price objective on Palantir Technologies and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. DA Davidson set a $170.00 price objective on Palantir Technologies and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Wedbush set a $200.00 price objective on Palantir Technologies and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.22.

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $175.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $416.20 billion, a PE ratio of 584.82, a P/E/G ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 2.60. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.36 and a 12 month high of $190.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $171.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.72.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.29 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 22.18%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 375,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.20, for a total value of $56,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 702,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,261,243.20. This represents a 34.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 222,878 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total value of $33,737,042.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 6,432,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,650,893.46. The trade was a 3.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,591,085 shares of company stock valued at $244,714,146. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

