Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. $HON

Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,795 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Dogwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 143.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $254.00 to $253.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $258.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.80.

Honeywell International Stock Down 1.6%

HON stock opened at $200.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.36 and a fifty-two week high of $242.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.20. The stock has a market cap of $127.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.06.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 11th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 37.37%. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter. Honeywell International has set its Q4 2023 guidance at 2.530-2.630 EPS. FY 2023 guidance at 9.100-9.200 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 51.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In related news, CEO Lucian Boldea sold 42,149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total value of $9,339,375.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 10,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,289,807.72. This trade represents a 80.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

