Aberdeen Group plc Purchases 72,010 Shares of Salesforce Inc. $CRM

Aberdeen Group plc boosted its position in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,108,492 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 72,010 shares during the period. Salesforce accounts for about 0.5% of Aberdeen Group plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Aberdeen Group plc’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $301,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,205 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC now owns 11,022 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,829 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 552 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,668 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 4th. DA Davidson raised shares of Salesforce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $380.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Twenty-six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.89.

Salesforce Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $242.11 on Friday. Salesforce Inc. has a one year low of $226.48 and a one year high of $369.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $244.68 and a 200-day moving average of $258.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $230.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.19.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.13. Salesforce had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. Salesforce’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.330-11.370 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.840-2.860 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.416 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is currently 24.13%.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.79, for a total transaction of $539,527.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 11,911,571 shares in the company, valued at $2,856,275,610.09. The trade was a 0.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,750 shares of company stock worth $19,634,805. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Articles

