Strong Tower Advisory Services Boosts Holdings in RTX Corporation $RTX

Strong Tower Advisory Services boosted its position in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in RTX were worth $3,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in RTX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PFS Partners LLC increased its stake in RTX by 101.1% during the 2nd quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in RTX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in RTX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in RTX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

RTX Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $157.64 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $159.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.95. RTX Corporation has a 1 year low of $112.27 and a 1 year high of $170.85. The company has a market capitalization of $211.01 billion, a PE ratio of 34.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The firm had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-5.950 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RTX. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of RTX in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of RTX from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of RTX from $157.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of RTX from $148.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of RTX from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.13.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Philip J. Jasper sold 12,847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.82, for a total transaction of $2,027,513.54. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 17,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,790,888.88. This represents a 42.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin G. Dasilva sold 8,704 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.20, for a total transaction of $1,359,564.80. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 30,004 shares in the company, valued at $4,686,624.80. This trade represents a 22.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,635 shares of company stock valued at $8,947,010 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Further Reading

