Lmcg Investments LLC Trims Holdings in FedEx Corporation $FDX

Lmcg Investments LLC trimmed its stake in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,024 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 761 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $7,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.6% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 3.5% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,431 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 6.0% in the first quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 879 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 4.3% in the first quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 1,207 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loudon Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 5.0% in the second quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FDX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $290.00 to $276.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 12th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Dbs Bank upgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.25.

FedEx Stock Down 5.0%

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $225.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. FedEx Corporation has a twelve month low of $194.29 and a twelve month high of $308.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.89.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 18th. The shipping service provider reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $22.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.74 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.60 EPS. FedEx has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.200-19.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 8th. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 33.86%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Articles

