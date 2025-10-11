Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,179 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,314 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 1.8% of Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $56,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cascade Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 71,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.5% during the second quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 33,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares during the period. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 20.8% during the second quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 7,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 18.2% during the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the period. 28.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 2.7%

Shares of VTI opened at $321.80 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $236.42 and a 12 month high of $332.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $321.30 and its 200-day moving average is $299.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $536.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.