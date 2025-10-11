Agate Pass Investment Management LLC Has $2.85 Million Holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Agate Pass Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,880 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 1.2% of Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 655,209.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 76,028,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,832,680,000 after acquiring an additional 76,017,350 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,644,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,051,930,000 after buying an additional 248,792 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,480,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,660,737,000 after buying an additional 2,466,308 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,405,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,966,252,000 after buying an additional 583,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 17,293,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,947,146,000 after buying an additional 1,018,865 shares during the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 10,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.16, for a total transaction of $1,612,283.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 34,978 shares in the company, valued at $5,532,120.48. The trade was a 22.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 40,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total value of $6,309,515.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 319,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,228,106.25. This trade represents a 11.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 149,763 shares of company stock valued at $23,421,279. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PG. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price target on Procter & Gamble from $164.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. BNP Paribas Exane reduced their price target on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. BNP Paribas reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $177.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.21.

PG opened at $149.69 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $155.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.53. Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $149.45 and a twelve month high of $180.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $350.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.36.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.06. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.69% and a net margin of 18.95%.The company had revenue of $20.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

