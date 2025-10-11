Bey Douglas LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP

Bey Douglas LLC grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 36.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,012 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing comprises 2.8% of Bey Douglas LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Bey Douglas LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $4,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,949,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,511,418,000 after buying an additional 218,614 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 15.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,431,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,348,805,000 after buying an additional 601,400 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,031,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,231,809,000 after buying an additional 145,161 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.0% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,848,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,175,773,000 after buying an additional 77,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 22.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,059,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $934,647,000 after buying an additional 564,187 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $305.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $321.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $316.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP David Foskett sold 1,373 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.57, for a total value of $407,190.61. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 11,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,493,891.17. This trade represents a 10.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Don Mcguire sold 13,599 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.57, for a total transaction of $4,033,055.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 17,684 shares in the company, valued at $5,244,543.88. The trade was a 43.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,516 shares of company stock valued at $15,632,410. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 0.2%

ADP opened at $285.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $272.62 and a 1-year high of $329.93. The company has a market capitalization of $115.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $297.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $303.06.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.84% and a return on equity of 72.84%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.811-11.011 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th were given a $1.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. This represents a $6.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.72%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

