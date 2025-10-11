Eastern Bank Purchases 672 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ

Eastern Bank lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 263,764 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 672 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $17,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aberdeen Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.6% during the second quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 1,410,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,636,000 after purchasing an additional 62,217 shares during the last quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 76.7% during the second quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 143,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,689,000 after purchasing an additional 62,339 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 7.1% during the second quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 6,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.9% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 41,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 12.6% during the second quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of MDLZ opened at $61.45 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.95 and a 52-week high of $72.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.45. The firm has a market cap of $79.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.45.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 9.84%.The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 73.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 26th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.55.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Mondelez International

Mondelez International Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.