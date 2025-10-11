iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR Shares Bought by Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC

Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 1.9% of Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IJR. RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 105.8% in the first quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 66.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $114.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.42. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $89.22 and a 12-month high of $128.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

