Zullo Investment Group Inc. Purchases 457 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. $FCX

Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,385 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 42,617 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 203,604 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $8,826,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 8,226 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Fourpath Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fourpath Capital Management LLC now owns 6,827 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shikiar Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 151,235 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $6,556,000 after acquiring an additional 13,050 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

FCX stock opened at $40.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.55. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.66 and a 12-month high of $50.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.09. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Dbs Bank lowered their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.56.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

