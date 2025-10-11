IFP Advisors Inc Buys 61 Shares of Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,002 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $988,822,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,699,109 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $873,878,000 after acquiring an additional 850,025 shares during the last quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 61,054.6% in the 1st quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 625,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $147,650,000 after acquiring an additional 623,978 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,096,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Union Pacific by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,626,200 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,092,893,000 after purchasing an additional 452,788 shares in the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $231.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $267.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Union Pacific from $271.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.08.

NYSE:UNP opened at $225.54 on Friday. Union Pacific Corporation has a twelve month low of $204.66 and a twelve month high of $256.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $224.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.47. The company has a market cap of $133.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.07.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.73% and a net margin of 28.43%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.74 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 47.96%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

