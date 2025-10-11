Bernard Wealth Management Corp. Has $1.51 Million Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Bernard Wealth Management Corp. reduced its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 16.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,119 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 788 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises about 0.7% of Bernard Wealth Management Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Bernard Wealth Management Corp.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 86.8% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, GFG Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 3,783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.23, for a total transaction of $1,551,900.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 24,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,941,924.05. This represents a 13.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 3,369 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.66, for a total value of $1,359,930.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 45,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,348,365.30. This trade represents a 6.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,835 shares of company stock valued at $19,623,432 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $375.86 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $403.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $377.09. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $326.31 and a 1-year high of $439.37. The firm has a market cap of $374.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.69 by ($0.01). Home Depot had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 193.99%. The firm had revenue of $45.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.60 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $2.30 per share. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 4th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 62.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on HD shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Home Depot from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Mizuho increased their price target on Home Depot from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Home Depot from $460.00 to $452.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Home Depot from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Home Depot from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.42.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

