Eastern Bank Sells 1,636 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. $EMR

Eastern Bank lowered its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 455,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,636 shares during the period. Emerson Electric comprises about 1.2% of Eastern Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $60,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 145.3% in the first quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC now owns 260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFS Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 65.9% in the second quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EMR. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, October 6th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Emerson Electric to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.29.

EMR opened at $125.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $132.66 and a 200 day moving average of $125.17. The company has a market cap of $70.91 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.29. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $90.06 and a 12 month high of $150.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 14.34%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.5275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 45.38%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

