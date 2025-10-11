Eastern Bank Sells 43,777 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc $PNC

Eastern Bank decreased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 231,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 43,777 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $43,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PNC. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $183.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $72.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.10. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc has a 52 week low of $145.12 and a 52 week high of $216.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $198.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 18.33%.The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.39 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PNC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $178.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Wall Street Zen raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.21.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

