McDonald’s Corporation $MCD Shares Sold by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. cut its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,063 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 4,660 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $32,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,286 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. SSA Swiss Advisors AG acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 11,198 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,498,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Melius initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $373.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $325.18.

McDonald’s Price Performance

MCD opened at $297.07 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $306.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $305.79. McDonald’s Corporation has a 1-year low of $276.53 and a 1-year high of $326.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.50.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.04. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.21% and a negative return on equity of 225.52%. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 60.67%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 2,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $770,970.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 8,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,713,740. The trade was a 22.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 1,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $310,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 99 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,690. The trade was a 90.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,402 shares of company stock worth $1,973,407 in the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

