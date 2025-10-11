Conning Inc. Makes New $6.09 Million Investment in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF $VOOG

Conning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,090,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $889,722,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 350,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,602,000 after acquiring an additional 4,843 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,512,000 after acquiring an additional 34,601 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,276.7% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 262,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,664,000 after acquiring an additional 243,052 shares during the period. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 206,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,722,000 after acquiring an additional 23,051 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

VOOG opened at $426.99 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $286.00 and a one year high of $442.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $423.63 and its 200-day moving average is $386.53. The company has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a PE ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

