Louisbourg Investments Inc. Sells 1,507 Shares of Ulta Beauty Inc. $ULTA

Louisbourg Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 19.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,507 shares during the period. Louisbourg Investments Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $2,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ULTA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 128.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,225,023 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $449,021,000 after acquiring an additional 688,267 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 81.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 913,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $334,871,000 after acquiring an additional 410,900 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 64.8% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 931,557 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $341,453,000 after acquiring an additional 366,147 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 5,117.0% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 220,312 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $80,753,000 after acquiring an additional 216,089 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 237.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 270,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $96,674,000 after acquiring an additional 190,353 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

Shares of ULTA opened at $549.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $528.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $463.92. The company has a market capitalization of $24.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. Ulta Beauty Inc. has a 1-year low of $309.01 and a 1-year high of $572.23.

Insider Activity at Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $5.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 48.78%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty Inc. will post 23.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 500 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.43, for a total value of $264,215.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,195,837.09. The trade was a 18.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ULTA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $530.00 to $584.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Argus upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $650.00 to $653.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $585.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $549.33.

Ulta Beauty Profile

(Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

