Conning Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Conning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,132 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,847 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $5,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 491 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 22.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,862 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 33.5% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 363 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.3% during the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 32,786 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,314,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Redburn Partners set a $580.00 target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $593.43.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

NYSE:TMO opened at $524.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.93. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $385.46 and a 52-week high of $610.97. The firm has a market cap of $198.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $488.68 and its 200 day moving average is $448.39.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.14. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 15.24%.The company had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 5.460-5.510 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 22.220-22.840 EPS. Research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.50, for a total value of $200,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 113,762 shares in the company, valued at $56,937,881. This represents a 0.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joseph R. Holmes sold 385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.63, for a total value of $189,662.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 2,319 shares in the company, valued at $1,142,408.97. This represents a 14.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,066 shares of company stock worth $14,182,963. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

