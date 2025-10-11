Financial Connections Group Inc. Sells 12,923 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF $SCHF

Financial Connections Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 88.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,923 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 21,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. JB Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 94.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 12,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 6,179 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHF stock opened at $23.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.72. The firm has a market cap of $50.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $17.56 and a one year high of $23.84.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

