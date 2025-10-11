West Bancorporation Inc. Has $5.50 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB

West Bancorporation Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 875 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 3.5% of West Bancorporation Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. West Bancorporation Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arjuna Capital bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 384.6% in the first quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Evergreen Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VB stock opened at $248.10 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $190.27 and a fifty-two week high of $263.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $251.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $235.95. The company has a market capitalization of $66.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

