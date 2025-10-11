JNBA Financial Advisors Increases Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCSH

JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,445 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Hapoalim BM raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 16,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. David Kennon Inc increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. David Kennon Inc now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 54,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,312,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. LifePlan Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. LifePlan Financial LLC now owns 12,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Tcfg Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $79.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.17. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $77.58 and a one year high of $80.14.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a $0.2904 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

