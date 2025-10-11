Greenwood Gearhart Inc. Has $637,000 Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF $SCHG

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,810 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 13.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,260,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,444,000 after acquiring an additional 5,775,232 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 42,286,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,203,000 after buying an additional 1,836,380 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,607,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,163,000 after buying an additional 2,554,009 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,477,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,608,000 after buying an additional 1,106,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 14,822,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,147,000 after buying an additional 332,496 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

SCHG opened at $31.41 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.37 and a fifty-two week high of $32.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.51. The company has a market capitalization of $50.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

