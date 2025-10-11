Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK Holdings Trimmed by Strengthening Families & Communities LLC

Strengthening Families & Communities LLC trimmed its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 194 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADSK. SouthState Corp grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Autodesk news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 6,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.06, for a total transaction of $1,980,034.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 13,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,300,251.66. The trade was a 31.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 2,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.10, for a total transaction of $869,991.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 80,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,288,350.50. This represents a 3.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,386 shares of company stock worth $11,433,201 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Stock Down 2.2%

Autodesk stock opened at $303.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $64.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $232.67 and a fifty-two week high of $329.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $308.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $294.19.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The software company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.99). The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 15.75%.The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. Autodesk has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.800-9.980 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.480-2.510 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ADSK shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. HSBC set a $343.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.13.

Get Our Latest Report on Autodesk

Autodesk Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.