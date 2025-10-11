Strengthening Families & Communities LLC Sells 157 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Strengthening Families & Communities LLC decreased its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TXN. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 21.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 19,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,422,000 after purchasing an additional 3,402 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 13.7% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 4,094 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 1.9% during the first quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 4,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth about $491,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on TXN. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $218.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $197.00 to $192.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 12th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.82.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 4.1%

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $171.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.72. The firm has a market cap of $156.10 billion, a PE ratio of 31.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $139.95 and a 1 year high of $221.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.81 and a quick ratio of 3.88.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Texas Instruments has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.360-1.600 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st will be issued a $1.42 dividend. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.35, for a total transaction of $308,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 38,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,984,624.05. This represents a 3.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.