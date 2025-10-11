NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE Shares Sold by Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc.

Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth $26,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth $32,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth $35,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 335.0% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 237.7% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NEE opened at $83.30 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.72 and a fifty-two week high of $86.00. The company has a market capitalization of $171.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.54.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 28th were given a $0.5665 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 28th. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NEE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (down previously from $96.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Melius initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho set a $78.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.08.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In related news, EVP Mark Lemasney sold 846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $63,365.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 9,267 shares in the company, valued at $694,098.30. This trade represents a 8.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Treasurer James Michael May sold 2,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $168,717.50. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer owned 27,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,143,805. The trade was a 7.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,705 shares of company stock valued at $2,446,490 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

