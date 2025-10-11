Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Sells 572 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. $MAR

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 57,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 572 shares during the period. Marriott International makes up 1.7% of Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $15,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 468.6% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 70.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MAR opened at $260.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $70.63 billion, a PE ratio of 29.33, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.35. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $205.40 and a 12 month high of $307.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $265.21 and a 200-day moving average of $259.02.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.65. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 93.44% and a net margin of 9.60%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.50 EPS. Marriott International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.850-10.080 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.310-2.390 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 7th that allows the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 21st. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.21%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MAR. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Marriott International from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Marriott International from $276.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Marriott International from $273.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Marriott International from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.63.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

