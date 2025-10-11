PDS Planning Inc Purchases 414 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. $ELV

PDS Planning Inc raised its position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 20.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,423 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ELV. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Elevance Health by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,152,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,635,281,000 after buying an additional 666,534 shares during the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd raised its position in shares of Elevance Health by 31.4% during the first quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 2,849,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,276,000 after buying an additional 680,228 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in shares of Elevance Health by 13.8% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,676,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,041,000 after buying an additional 324,040 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Elevance Health by 1.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,116,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,501,000 after buying an additional 24,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Elevance Health by 1.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,943,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,394,000 after buying an additional 29,174 shares during the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Elevance Health Price Performance

Shares of Elevance Health stock opened at $353.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.59. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $273.71 and a 1-year high of $510.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $315.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $359.18.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $8.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.30 by ($0.46). Elevance Health had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The company had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.12 earnings per share. Elevance Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 10th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is 29.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Elevance Health from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Leerink Partners reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $310.00 price target (down previously from $510.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $500.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $412.00.

Insider Activity at Elevance Health

In related news, Director Susan D. Devore purchased 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $312.15 per share, with a total value of $374,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 3,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,149.30. This trade represents a 52.13% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gail Boudreaux purchased 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $286.94 per share, for a total transaction of $2,438,990.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 151,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,333,678.80. The trade was a 5.96% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Elevance Health Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Further Reading

