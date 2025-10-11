PDS Planning Inc Sells 1,186 Shares of Shopify Inc. $SHOP

PDS Planning Inc cut its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,688 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,186 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Coastline Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 149.2% during the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 314 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Dagco Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 182.8% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 263 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shopify Stock Performance

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $151.02 on Friday. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.84 and a 52-week high of $169.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.27 billion, a PE ratio of 84.37, a PEG ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 2.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shopify ( NASDAQ:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.06. Shopify had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 23.42%.The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Shopify’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $156.00 price target on Shopify and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a report on Friday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Shopify from $115.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Arete Research raised Shopify to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Shopify from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.95.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Shopify

Shopify Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.