Duke Energy Corporation $DUK Stock Holdings Lessened by McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 442 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. grew its position in Duke Energy by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 1,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 27,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 14,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DUK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $141.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, September 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.08.

Duke Energy Stock Up 1.7%

Duke Energy stock opened at $126.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $98.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Duke Energy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $105.20 and a fifty-two week high of $127.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $123.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.85.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 15.51%.The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Duke Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.170-6.420 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $4.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Thomas Preston Jr. Gillespie sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.26, for a total transaction of $832,542.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 46,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,768,397.72. This represents a 12.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bonnie B. Titone sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.38, for a total transaction of $248,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 19,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,438,843.04. This represents a 9.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Duke Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.