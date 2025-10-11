ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW Shares Bought by PDS Planning Inc

PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,417 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 32 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $3,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NOW. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,883,000. JB Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the second quarter worth $225,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 9.2% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,490 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the second quarter worth $237,000. Finally, WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 450,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $462,636,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Down 3.2%

NOW stock opened at $888.63 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $678.66 and a 12 month high of $1,198.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $909.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $931.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $184.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.92.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.52. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 13.78%.The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Vice Chairman Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $866.45, for a total value of $1,489,427.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,599,350. This trade represents a 36.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $916.63, for a total value of $5,339,369.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 6,614 shares in the company, valued at $6,062,590.82. This represents a 46.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,737 shares of company stock valued at $16,798,825 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised ServiceNow from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $1,040.00 to $1,250.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Guggenheim reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $724.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $1,120.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $1,150.00 to $1,160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,122.20.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

