Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM Shares Sold by DSM Capital Partners LLC

DSM Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 19.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 718,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173,897 shares during the quarter. Howmet Aerospace accounts for approximately 2.0% of DSM Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. DSM Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $133,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 40.3% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 22.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the first quarter worth $3,033,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 9.2% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

HWM stock opened at $183.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.79, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.45. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.83 and a 1 year high of $198.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $182.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.65.

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 28.17% and a net margin of 18.09%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Howmet Aerospace has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.890-0.910 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.560-3.640 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is currently 14.04%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HWM shares. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Monday, June 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Monday, August 4th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.21.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

