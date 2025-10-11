Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC Reduces Position in iShares MBS ETF $MBB

Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC cut its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 9.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the quarter. Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MBB. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 7,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 598,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,122,000 after buying an additional 35,953 shares in the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $95.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.39. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $90.28 and a 12-month high of $95.97.

iShares MBS ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were issued a $0.3363 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

