Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA Holdings Cut by Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC

Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 249,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,020 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $14,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 110.7% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 22,514,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,426,000 after purchasing an additional 11,830,891 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $222,710,000. Wit LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 99,898.4% in the first quarter. Wit LLC now owns 4,020,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,384,000 after purchasing an additional 4,016,913 shares during the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 48.0% in the first quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 10,411,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,377,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.6% in the first quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,542,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313,204 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $59.18 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.95. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $45.14 and a 12-month high of $61.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

