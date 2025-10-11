Strengthening Families & Communities LLC Has $2.13 Million Holdings in Prologis, Inc. $PLD

Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lessened its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Prologis makes up about 1.2% of Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 637.1% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLD opened at $111.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $103.35 billion, a PE ratio of 30.16, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $111.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.35 and a 1 year high of $127.65.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 40.29%.The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. Prologis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.750-5.800 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 109.49%.

In other Prologis news, CAO Lori A. Palazzolo sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total value of $2,783,250.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 414 shares in the company, valued at $46,090.62. The trade was a 98.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Cristina Gabriela Bita sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.69, for a total value of $57,845.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 9,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,079,272.01. The trade was a 5.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,500 shares of company stock worth $2,952,095. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

PLD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Prologis in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Prologis from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Prologis from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Scotiabank set a $114.00 price objective on Prologis and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Prologis from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.58.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

