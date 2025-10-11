JB Capital LLC Has $285,000 Stake in American Express Company $AXP

JB Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 895 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Stock Down 2.5%

American Express stock opened at $316.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $322.16 and its 200 day moving average is $300.00. American Express Company has a 12-month low of $220.43 and a 12-month high of $349.19. The company has a market capitalization of $220.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.29.

American Express Dividend Announcement

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 18th. The payment services company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.22. American Express had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 32.87%. The firm had revenue of $17.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Express Company will post 15.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on American Express from $371.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on American Express from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on American Express from $371.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. DZ Bank cut shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $327.00 price objective (up from $300.00) on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $323.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AXP

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 61,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.47, for a total value of $18,360,145.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 9,001 shares in the company, valued at $2,677,527.47. This represents a 87.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 23,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.37, for a total transaction of $7,671,326.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 123,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,343,574.81. The trade was a 15.98% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 269,996 shares of company stock valued at $85,261,270. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Express Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express Company (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.