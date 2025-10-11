Norfolk Southern Corporation $NSC Shares Bought by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,032 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.7% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 184 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida now owns 956 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Norfolk Southern Trading Down 2.2%

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $288.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $284.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $257.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.33. Norfolk Southern Corporation has a 12-month low of $201.63 and a 12-month high of $302.24.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The railroad operator reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 27.51% and a return on equity of 19.35%. Norfolk Southern has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Corporation will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NSC. Baird R W raised shares of Norfolk Southern to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. TD Cowen raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $263.00 to $323.00 in a report on Monday, July 21st. Benchmark cut shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $293.25.

Get Our Latest Report on NSC

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.