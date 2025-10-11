Lmcg Investments LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike $CRWD

Lmcg Investments LLC decreased its position in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,440 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $14,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 91.9% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 114.3% during the first quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 305.3% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CRWD shares. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Cfra reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $555.00 price target (up previously from $517.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $490.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $525.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $510.00 price target (up previously from $410.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $493.33.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 42,267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.47, for a total transaction of $19,040,015.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,132,887 shares in the company, valued at $960,801,606.89. This represents a 1.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,883 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.47, for a total transaction of $5,412,350.01. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 231,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,272,781.10. This trade represents a 4.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 157,816 shares of company stock worth $75,331,356. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Shares of CRWD opened at $493.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $123.89 billion, a PE ratio of -414.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 119.64 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. CrowdStrike has a fifty-two week low of $294.68 and a fifty-two week high of $517.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $450.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $443.90.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.