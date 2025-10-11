Aberdeen Group plc Acquires 246,366 Shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

Aberdeen Group plc grew its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,093,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 246,366 shares during the quarter. Aberdeen Group plc’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $143,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth $31,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb in the second quarter worth $25,000. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth $33,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 66.0% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth $36,000. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bristol Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $44.01 on Friday. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a twelve month low of $42.96 and a twelve month high of $63.33. The firm has a market cap of $89.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.26 and a 200-day moving average of $48.11.

Bristol Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.39. Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 80.04% and a net margin of 10.58%.The company had revenue of $12.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.350-6.650 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.6%. Bristol Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BMY has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Daiwa America lowered Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Bristol Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Dbs Bank upgraded Bristol Myers Squibb to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.14.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BMY

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol Myers Squibb

In other news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 56,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total value of $2,650,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 167,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,048.07. This trade represents a 25.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.