Lmcg Investments LLC Sells 5,343 Shares of Bank of America Corporation $BAC

Lmcg Investments LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 194,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,343 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $9,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nova Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 75.2% in the second quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 233.6% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Stock Down 2.4%

Shares of BAC stock opened at $48.62 on Friday. Bank of America Corporation has a 12 month low of $33.06 and a 12 month high of $52.88. The stock has a market cap of $360.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.50.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. The business had revenue of ($22,273.00) million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.79 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.75%.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, July 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 11.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Phillip Securities cut shares of Bank of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.64.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Bank of America

Insider Activity

In other news, insider James P. Demare sold 148,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total value of $6,762,177.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 223,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,180,656.99. This represents a 39.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Bank of America

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.