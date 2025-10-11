Davis Rea LTD. Decreases Stock Holdings in RTX Corporation $RTX

Davis Rea LTD. trimmed its position in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 928 shares during the period. RTX makes up approximately 1.2% of Davis Rea LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Davis Rea LTD.’s holdings in RTX were worth $4,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bay Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RTX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of RTX by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 34,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares during the last quarter. Brookwood Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of RTX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,288,000. LBP AM SA increased its position in shares of RTX by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 279,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,980,000 after purchasing an additional 41,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of RTX by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 390,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,741,000 after purchasing an additional 5,356 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RTX alerts:

RTX Price Performance

RTX opened at $157.64 on Friday. RTX Corporation has a 12-month low of $112.27 and a 12-month high of $170.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.95. The company has a market capitalization of $211.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.65, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 7.35%.The business had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-5.950 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price (up previously from $165.00) on shares of RTX in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on RTX from $157.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on RTX from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on RTX from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on RTX from $166.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.13.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RTX

Insider Buying and Selling at RTX

In related news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 25,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.79, for a total transaction of $4,149,426.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 1,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total value of $222,604.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 13,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,007,395.84. This trade represents a 9.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,635 shares of company stock worth $8,947,010. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

RTX Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.