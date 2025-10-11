Croban Sells 186 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. $APD

Croban trimmed its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Croban’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in APD. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 833.3% during the 1st quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Victoria Brifo sold 1,359 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.38, for a total transaction of $397,344.42. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 8,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,539,612.68. This represents a 13.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $354.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $308.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 6th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.00.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 2.1%

NYSE:APD opened at $257.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $284.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $280.83. The company has a market capitalization of $57.26 billion, a PE ratio of 37.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $243.69 and a 1-year high of $341.14.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.10. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.20 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Air Products and Chemicals has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.900-12.100 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 3.270-3.470 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $1.79 per share. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 103.02%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

